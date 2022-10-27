Howard County High School Seniors: Apply Now For Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship Program
Applications will be reviewed by the Arts Council's Scholarship Panel, made up of professionals working in a variety of artistic disciplines.
The Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship application is now available for Howard County high school seniors planning to pursue higher education in the arts.
The Arts Council will award a minimum of $10,000 in scholarship funds to students entering college in the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships must be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts. Award amounts will range between $1,000 and $5,000 and may be used for tuition and fees only.
Applications will be reviewed by the Arts Council's Scholarship Panel, made up of professionals working in a variety of artistic disciplines. Review criteria will include artistic merit, demonstrated knowledge of an artistic discipline, commitment to a career in the arts, and a demonstrated track record of success in an academic setting. Applicants will be notified of the committee's decision in March 2023.
Applications for the scholarship program must be submitted online. Prospective applicants should visit hcac.gosmart.org to initiate the application process. Applicants must be legal residents of Howard County in their senior year of high school. Applications must be submitted electronically by January 26, 2023. Contact the Howard County Arts Council at 410-313-2787 or email info@hocoarts.org for more information.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
QO Theatre, the award-winning theatre program of Quince Orchard High School of MCPS, will present its production of The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens, by Billy St. John, opening November 5th. With a company made up almost entirely of students, including the cast, creative team, and crew, this production promises to be engaging and perfectly mysterious.
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season
October 26, 2022
Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present its holiday classic The Nutcracker, December 10th-18th. This yearly tradition from Maryland's premier ballet company takes the stage at Maryland Hall, delighting audiences with its whimsical story, varied characters, and festive sets and costumes. To extend the holiday experience, BTM will once again offer a Sugar Plum Party before each Sunday show.
Last Chance For Tickets To Howard County Arts Council's 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts Gala!
October 25, 2022
Tickets are still available for Howard County's signature arts event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD.
The Howard County Arts Council Announces Cultural Arts Showcase 2022
October 25, 2022
The Howard County Arts Council is now accepting attendee registration for the Cultural Arts Showcase, presented in partnership with the Recreation & Leisure Services Branch (RALS) of the Maryland Recreation & Parks Association. The event will be held at Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road in Ellicott City on November 16, 2022.
Baltimore Playwrights Festival's Free Fall Program MAKING A SCENE, SCENES FROM NEW PLAYS Returns
October 22, 2022
Baltimore Playwrights Festival has announced a free Fall event Making a Scene, Scenes from New Plays on October 26th, 2022 at Vagabond Players.