Highwire Improv's New Class to Teach How to Create An Instant Musical

Now you can experience musical improv for yourself in "Fundamentals of Musical Improv," a five-week class hosted by Highwire Improv in Baltimore. Whether you're a musical theater lover, an improv fan, or just someone looking to tap into your creativity, this class will show you how to turn any moment into a show-stopping number-no script, no sheet music, just pure fun.

Each week, you'll build the skills to improvise full songs, create characters, and bring stories to life through music. The first four Thursdays are for learning, laughing, and making up musicals together. On the fifth Thursday, April 10, you'll take the stage for a live showcase, where you and your classmates will improvise a full musical in front of friends and family.

In this class, you'll not only learn how to improvise full songs and create characters on the fly, you'll also discover how to build an entire world from scratch. You'll create heroes, villains, townsfolk: everyone you need to tell a complete musical story. Watch as all your characters and their songs come together in unexpected ways, just like a fully realized show, born from pure imagination.

Along the way, you'll be guided by Alexa and Casey, who know firsthand how exhilarating it is to make up musicals on the spot. They've been creating improvisational musicals for years with Baltimore Musical Improv, performing at festivals like Improvapolooza (DC), the New York City Musical Improv Festival, and the Baltimore Improv Festival. In class, they'll teach you the tools you need to create spontaneous songs and stories, just like they do on stage.

You'll quickly pick up tips from Casey, who has the musical chops to play Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on 15 instruments and owns one in every color of the rainbow. Whether it's musical direction or performance, Casey's energy and creativity will have you feeling ready to improvise at full volume.

And Alexa will show you how to bring humor and heart to everything you do. From her viral TikTok with 30,000 followers to her work as a stand-up comic and coach, Alexa brings a fresh, fun perspective to improv. She'll help you think on your feet, embrace the unexpected, and bring your unique voice to the musical numbers you create.

No experience? No problem. If you can talk, you can sing! This class is about having fun, taking creative risks, and discovering the joy of making something out of nothing.

Event Details

4 Thursday classes + 1 showcase

March 13 - April 10

Highwire Improv (Baltimore, Maryland)

Ready to make some musical magic? Join the class, take the stage, and see where the music takes you.

