Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Happenstance Theater's VANITAS Available On-Demand Through March 31

Featuring Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Karen Hansen, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Mar. 19, 2021  

Happenstance Theater's VANITAS Available On-Demand Through March 31

In this Theatrical work of Art, The Queen, Fool, Musician and Three Fates create an animated Cabinet of Curiosities that will remind the viewer to consider Imagination as a vehicle for transcending life's Inevitabilities.

In the 17th century the term 'Vanitas' originated to describe a genre of still-life painting that flourished in the Netherlands. These paintings depict collections of objects symbolic of the inevitability of death and the transience of earthly achievements and pleasures, (Bouquets of cut flowers, skulls, timepieces, etc.) and remind the viewer to consider mortality and spiritual life. Come observe this archival video of the Cabinet of Curiosities and see how Happenstance Theater handled the Age of Discovery.

Featuring Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Karen Hansen, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Now available for On Demand rental until March 31. $15 for a viewing period of 30 days.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley

Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories
Bill Warfield and The Hells Kitchen Funk Orchestra To Perform At Keystone Korner, March 28 Photo

Bill Warfield and The Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra To Perform At Keystone Korner, March 28

Adventure Explores Egyptian Heritage With New Original Play HIS MAJESTY, HERSELF Photo

Adventure Explores Egyptian Heritage With New Original Play HIS MAJESTY, HERSELF

Strand Theater and Asian Pasifika Arts Collective to Present MAN OF GOD Photo

Strand Theater and Asian Pasifika Arts Collective to Present MAN OF GOD

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Violinist Jennifer Koh in Bach and Selections from he Photo

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Violinist Jennifer Koh in Bach and Selections from her Alone Together Project


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Tulsa Launches TELL ME A STORY Performances Online
  • Theatre Tulsa Announces Live Online Improv Comedy Show
  • Sooner Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year