Happenstance Theater's VANITAS Available On-Demand Through March 31

In this Theatrical work of Art, The Queen, Fool, Musician and Three Fates create an animated Cabinet of Curiosities that will remind the viewer to consider Imagination as a vehicle for transcending life's Inevitabilities.

In the 17th century the term 'Vanitas' originated to describe a genre of still-life painting that flourished in the Netherlands. These paintings depict collections of objects symbolic of the inevitability of death and the transience of earthly achievements and pleasures, (Bouquets of cut flowers, skulls, timepieces, etc.) and remind the viewer to consider mortality and spiritual life. Come observe this archival video of the Cabinet of Curiosities and see how Happenstance Theater handled the Age of Discovery.

Featuring Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Karen Hansen, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Now available for On Demand rental until March 31. $15 for a viewing period of 30 days.