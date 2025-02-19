HEDWING AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes to Iron Crow Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The glitter hits the fan this March as Iron Crow Theatre and M&T Bank Exchange expand their collaboration to present the Tony Award-winning rock musical sensation Hedwig and the Angry Inch. After making history in 2024 as the first theatre to perform at the new M&T Bank Exchange at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome, Iron Crow Theatre returns to this premier venue for an electrifying, boundary-pushing production.

The groundbreaking partnership between Iron Crow Theatre and the M&T Bank Exchange marks a historic moment for Baltimore’s theatre landscape, uniting the city’s leading queer theatre company with a premier, union-operated venue that rivals the grandeur of Broadway. As a commercial venture in a world-class performance space, this collaboration not only elevates the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch but solidifies the M&T Bank Exchange as Baltimore’s own Broadway—where bold storytelling meets top-tier theatrical excellence. “We are so honored to continue collaborating with our friends at the Exchange. This partnership is good for Baltimore artists and good for Baltimore audiences as we create high-quality, professional theatre right here in our home city,” said Dr. Natka Bianchini, Managing Director of Iron Crow Theatre.

This revival, originally staged when Iron Crow Theatre was founded, arrives at a pivotal moment as the company celebrates 15 years of pioneering queer theatre in Baltimore. Even more notably, it features the theatre’s first all-Equity cast—an essential milestone in its journey toward becoming an Equity theater and a crucial step in addressing Baltimore’s fractured theatrical ecosystem by filling the long-missing mid-sized theatre space.

As LGBTQ+ rights, particularly trans rights, face unprecedented attacks, Iron Crow Theatre presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch with an intentional, queer-driven vision—an act of resistance, celebration, and defiance.

“More than a revival, this production is a reclamation—an affirmation of queer and trans narratives,” said Director Sean Elias who also serves as Iron Crow Theatre’s Artistic Director. “Hedwig is an expansive exploration of gender and a bold statement that theatre has always belonged to those who live on the margins. Our interpretation deepens the exploration of identity, inviting audiences to reconsider the constraints of gender while embracing its infinite possibilities.”

“This is an exciting time for the M&T Bank Exchange as we head into our second full year of programming in the space and deepen our connections to our arts partners in the area. We are thrilled to welcome back Iron Crow Theatre and to continue to fulfill our core mission of providing institutional support for the Maryland arts community,” said Andrew Springer, Executive Director of the M&T Bank Exchange.

Through soaring rock anthems and raw confessions, Hedwig and the Angry Inch has inspired audiences worldwide with its fearless exploration of identity, love, and the power of transformation. Iron Crow Theatre brings this defining work to Baltimore as part of its ongoing commitment to producing queer theatre for a queer city; celebrating the renegade and unorthodox in all of us. With the blessing of the show’s creators, Iron Crow Theatre has also embraced artistic reinvention, making thoughtful adjustments to character, narrative, music, and dialogue. This fresh take on a cult favorite expands the depth of the story, intensifies the music’s impact, and brings new clarity to the characters—ensuring Hedwig remains as provocative and electrifying as ever. This is history in the making—again.

For three electrifying nights—March 14 - 16, 2025—the M&T Bank Exchange will be transformed into a pulsating fusion of theatre and rock concert. With intimate table seating and service throughout, this production invites attendees to do more than just witness Hedwig’s journey—they become part of an immersive act of resilience, liberation, and communal celebration.

Don’t miss this groundbreaking theatrical experience—a bold reclamation, reinvention, and reaffirmation of queer storytelling powerfully told through one of the greatest rock musicals of all time.

