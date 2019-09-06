Fabulous 50+ Players Announce Musical Outreach Program

The Fabulous 50+ Players will once again present a musical outreach program at senior centers and assisted living residences throughout Howard County during November and December 2019, continuing into the spring of 2020. This season's performances will include the choice of either a one-hour tribute to Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein, "Berlin and Bernstein," or a combination show, "Berlin and Bernstein with a Holiday Twist" (dates TBD).

Auditions will be held Monday, September 30 from 5-8pm at Howard County Center for the Arts (HCCA). Performers should come prepared to sing a song they know and are encouraged to bring accompaniment if available. Rehearsals will take place at HCCA on Monday evenings from 5-8pm, from September 30 through December 16 (continuing as needed), under the direction of Music Director Phyllis Stanley.

The Fabulous 50+ Players performance troupe is open to anyone 50 years or older who wants to work hard, have fun, and enjoy the gratification of being involved in a production with this unique group. The group represents a wide range of experience-from novice to professional actors, singers, and dancers. Most performances are during the day on weekdays with a few evening performances as requested. Please visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787 for more information.





