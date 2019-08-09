Everyman Theatre Presents PROOF

When it comes to genius... where's the proof? Everyman Theatre proudly presents Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning Proof, a time-honored classic in the 20th-century American theatre Canon. Directed by Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez (Queens Girl in the World/Queens Girl in Africa), the show runs from September 3 - October 6, 2019.

Catherine (new Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger) has inherited her late father's house, hundreds of his notebooks, and his mathematical genius. Terrified she also inherited his psychosis, she allows one of his devout students to comb through the writings. When he discovers a revolutionary proof in one of the notebooks, Catherine must face new questions from her past and risk, for the first time, revealing who she truly is to the world and herself.

The play returns to the Everyman stage after its ground-breaking success at the original Charles Street theatre in 2003. After her breakout role as Catherine in 2003, Everyman Resident Company member Megan Anderson returns to play Catherine's older sister Claire. Resident Set Designer Daniel Ettinger reimagines a new environment that visually animates the mystery and emotion of Catherine's inner life through technological updates previously unavailable in 2003.

Although Proof was written nearly 20 years ago, director Hernandez jumped at the chance to reflect her mission of bringing diverse talent and perspectives to time-honored, traditional works.

"Proof is one of those plays that every theatre creative wants to bring to life-and Everyman is performing at the top of its class by bringing together all of the right components for a stellar show", explains Hernandez. "It's a gift to guide a production where all that matters is the talent-staging a traditional play through an inclusive lens that provides access points for everyone in Baltimore that experiences it."

"Proof continues to dazzle and draw audiences with irresistible characters, a fascinating conflict, and one of the biggest plot twists in the history of American Theatre," says Vincent M. Lancisi, Everyman Theatre's Founding Artistic Director. "It's the kind of play our resident company does best, mining the riches of family relationships on stage. The actors skate on the edge of their blades as the line between brilliance and neurosis is very thin indeed."

Proof runs September 3 through October 6, 2019. Tickets ($10-$69) are on sale now, online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD).





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You