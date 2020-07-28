Everyman Partners With Baltimore City Equity And Civil Rights Office

Everyman Theatre Managing Director Marissa LaRose announced today the first event born out of the new partnership between Everyman and the Baltimore City Office of Equity and Civil Rights (BCOECR). The House That Holds Us, slated for August 28 at 7 pm, will be the culminating event of the week-long BCOECR Fair Housing Film Festival.

According to LaRose, Everyman Theatre and the BCOERC are, "partnering to bring stories from Baltimore citizens to life through original monologues written by thoughtful playwrights inspired by these residents' interviews and performed by Everyman resident company members." Coordinating the relationship between the two organizations at Everyman Theatre, is Director of Education and Community Engagement, Brianna McCoy. McCoy looks at The House That Holds Us as "the powerful intersection of life and art. These stories reflect important truths, and it is an honor for our playwrights, actors, and artists to bring them to life."

This Virtual Week of activities focuses on issues around Fair Housing and Civil Rights in service to the community. Everyday citizens, local business owners, organizations, activists, students, and tenants can tap into resources, learn more about housing rights and discrimination, and connect. The week includes multiple films, discussion groups, guest speakers, social media and student film contests, and even a virtual 'red-carpet.' The week is capped off by Everyman Theatre's contribution, The House That Holds Us, at 7 pm on August 28.

The House That Holds Us is an evening of theatrical performance and conversation inspired by real cautionary tales. The tales highlight obstacles faced by many Baltimoreans on the journey toward equitable housing. Each will feature personal stories interpreted by four distinct playwrights -- Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Angelica Cheri, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Bob Bartlett. The playwrights will interview Baltimore citizens who have experienced issues related to fair housing and create a monologue based on that conversation. The monologues will be performed by actors from Everyman Theatre's Resident Company in this artistic exploration of Baltimore housing, past - present - and future.

Monologues and scenes from the American theater canon will be performed in tandem with these original works to explore pride of place, the meaning of 'home,' and prejudice. After taking in each vignette, audiences will have the opportunity to learn more from experts, key changemakers, and the individuals who inspired the original monologues, asking and answering questions in real-time directly from the virtual audience. The evening will be directed by Everyman's new Associate Artistic Director, Everyman Resident Company member, and Baltimore native, Paige Hernandez, along with fellow Everyman Associate Artistic Director and Baltimore (Pikesville) native, Noah Himmelstein.

"We're thrilled to join the Baltimore City Office of Equity and Civil Rights as part of their annual Civil Rights Week events," says LaRose, "This is an important community event that brings knowledge of and awareness to the housing rights and disparities of all Baltimore citizens through the power of storytelling. We look forward to additional collaborations through this partnership."

For more information on registering for and participation in any of the FREE week-long Fair House Film Festival events and The House That Holds Us, visit https://fairhousingfilmfestival.splashthat.com/

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of Artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire, and transform artists, audiences, and communities through the theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director, Marissa LaRose in leading the organization as it enters its 30th anniversary season.

