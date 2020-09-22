Everyman Joins In Partnership Project With Berkeley Rep

New Adaptation of Berkeley Rep's 'It Can't Happen Here' Slated to Air in October

On Tuesday, October 13 a radio production of Sinclair Lewis' novel It Can't Happen Here will broadcast at 5PM PDT/8PM EDT via YouTube. The audio drama has been made available to organizations across the country. The intent for the project is to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic power and vote.

Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016, Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel, one week after that production ended, the presidential election roiled our nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director and much of the original cast, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 presidential election.

Oscar- nominated actor David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) will join many of the previous cast members to bring this political drama to life. A live Q&A session with the creative team will take place following the broadcast.

Everyman Theatre is honored to join theatres across the nation to spread the word about the power of voting through this production. Berkeley Rep's former Artistic Director Tony Taccone along with screenwriter Bennett S. Cohen return with the original director, two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson. The trio previously collaborated on It Can't Happen Here when it had its premiere at Berkeley Rep in 2016.

Watch Sinclair Lewis' It Can't Happen Here at Everyman Theatre as part of its Everyman@Home programming, offering digital programming from 'Your Home to YOURS" and join in along with thousands of others across the country. Visit https://everymantheatre.org/everyman-at-home .

The full cast for It Can't Happen Here, in alphabetical order, includes:

Citizens, campaigners, soldiers, workers, radio voices, prisoners, and many others, are all played by members of the company and Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast.

To learn more, read the full statement of solidarity on our website at https://everymantheatre.org/everyman-theatre-stands-solidarity.

