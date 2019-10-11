Dundalk Community Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Dundalk Community Theatre is sure to wow with its season opener, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. This 2014 Tony winner for Best Musical will be performed from October 25 until November 3rd. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets are $22 and Children tickets are $17.

On the night of his mother's funeral, middle-class Englishman Monty Navarro learns an incredible secret: he is an aristocrat. In order to claim his earldom, the eight earls preceding him need to be removed. This murder mystery musical leads the audience down a comedic road as the ill-fated family members meet their demise.

Gentleman's Guide combines the best of the past with a contemporary sensibility and humor that earned it the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical. With non-stop laughs, a unique and soaring score, and unforgettable characters, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder has become an instant classic.

Show times are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday - October 25 - November 3rd, in the John E. Ravekes Theatre, K Building. For tickets and information, call 443-840-2787. Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance. The CCBC Box Office is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Online ticketing is available at www.ccbcmd.edu/dct.

The Cast: Patrick Martyn, Allison Comotto, Robert Tucker, Nina Yiannouris, Holly Pascuillo, Ken Ewing, Jane E. Brown, Jim Baxter, Casey Lane, Joey Hellman and Alyssa Bell.. The production team includes: Todd Pearthree (Director/Choreographer), Catina McLagan (Musical Director), and Marc W. Smith (Scenic/Lighting/Sound Designer/ Technical Director).





