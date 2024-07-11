Cirque Du Soleil's SONGBLAZERS, Coming To Baltimore This December, Has Official Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville debuted SONGBLAZERS to media and members of the music industry on July 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee - the capital of country music.

The trailblazing theater production, directed and written by Amy Tinkham, pays homage to legendary icons of country music and took the audience on a journey of the past with high flying acrobatics to "Man! I feel Like A Woman!" and sing-a-longs to well-known songs like "Friends In Low Places" and "Never Gonna Give You Up". This unique production features a curated catalog of 35 songs spanning from 1867 to 2024.

The show is set to perform in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre from December 20-29, 2024. Tickets for Baltimore performances of Songblazers are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/songblazers.

As audiences are transported through the rich tapestry of country music's history and heritage, they're invited to hold onto their cowboy hats and embark on a journey unlike any other. Alongside two passionate songwriters, spectators witness the creative process unfold as they delve deep into the essence of country music, crafting the ultimate country track that pays homage to its roots while embracing its contemporary allure. From the dusty trails of classic ballads to the vibrant energy of modern hits, this electrifying production captures the essence of country music's enduring legacy, leaving hearts soaring and spirits lifted.

"To be asked to make a show about country music is a very daunting task because it's giant," said Show Director and Writer Amy Tinkham. "So, the approach that I took was to go deeply into the history and crafting of a song, which is really key to country music. Telling the truth and telling the story is the beautiful part of country music so that's what Songblazers is about."

At the world premiere in Nashville last night, the SONGBLAZERS red carpet welcomed a diverse array of music industry figures, artists, influencers, and community leaders.

