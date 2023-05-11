Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Extends HAMLET

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company has extended its popular spring production, Hamlet. Due to overwhelming demand, the company is adding performances to the run of this mesmerizing show. The reception of Hamlet has been incredible, with both critics and theatergoers praising the production's electrifying performances and gripping storytelling.

"This is undoubtedly one of the most important productions we've ever mounted," says Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. "It's not often that we extend a show, but Hamlet has proven to be an exception. The production has captivated audiences of all ages, from young children to the loyal patrons that have supported us since the beginning. The response has been nothing short of phenomenal."

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will add four additional performances of the production, extending the run through May 28. Dates and times for each performance are included below.

· Thursday, May 25 at 7:30pm

· Friday, May 26 at 8:00pm

· Saturday, May 27 at 8:00pm

· Sunday, May 28 at 2:00pm

Adult tickets start at $45, tickets for youth 25 and under start at $23. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ChesShakes.com/Hamlet, or contact the Box Office directly by calling 410-244-8570 or visiting in person at 7 South Calvert Street. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more adults and active-duty military.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is located at 7 South Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. The theatre is located two blocks north of the Inner Harbor. Parking is available for the discounted rate of $5 at the Arrow Parking covered lot on 204 East Lombard Street. The theatre is also accessible using the FREE Charm City Circulator and is located on the Purple Route. For more detailed information about directions, parking, and public transportation, click here.