Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Announces The Return Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Baltimore

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will reopen its doors for public performances this holiday season by mounting a brand-new version of its annual production of A Christmas Carol.

This will be the seventh staging of the classic story at the company's Downtown Baltimore City theatre, having been shuttered last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Christmas Carol runs Dec. 1-23, with previews Dec. 1-2, and press night Dec. 3.



The original novella by Charles Dickens was first adapted for the CSC stage by Artistic Director Ian Gallanar in 2014. For 2021, the show has been streamlined but still honors the spirit of both the original story and the CSC adaptation-with a Baltimore twist. In story and song, this adaptation celebrates Baltimore charm and Chesapeake culture, as the beloved tale unfolds in Victorian Baltimore's familiar neighborhoods, including Fells Point and Mount Vernon.



Resident Company Member Gregory Burgess returns for a seventh time as Ebenezer Scrooge, the grumpy Baltimore miser whose cold, stingy heart must thaw if he wishes to save the life of sickly Tiny Tim. Lizzi Albert and Erin Bone Steele direct a diverse and musical cast featuring local professional actors and children recruited from area schools and acting programs, including The Studio at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

Changes were made to the production in order to ensure a smooth return to the theatre for both audiences and artists alike, explains Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin: "We knew we had to make sure A Christmas Carol was back on stage this year-it wouldn't feel like Christmas time without it; it certainly didn't last year. We also knew we'd have to make some adjustments to ensure everyone feels as comfortable as possible so they can get into the holiday spirit."

The show itself has been trimmed to a "nimble and energetic" 90 minutes (with no intermission) that packs in all the highlights, according to Malin. And in addition to a fully upgraded HVAC system, the company is also taking other measures to reduce potential exposure and enhance safety, like offering socially-distanced seating options at all performances.

A Christmas Carol opens Friday, Dec. 3, with previews Dec. 1 and 2, and closes the Thursday before Christmas, Dec. 23. Visitwww.chesapeareshakespeare.com for more information, or call the box office at 410-244-8570. Press night is Friday, Dec. 3.