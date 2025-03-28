CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to Adventure Theatre MTC in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adventure Theatre MTC will present Charlotte's Web, directed by Clancey Yovanovich. Based on the classic book by E.B. White, this tale of friendship, kindness, and ultimately the cycle of life is recommended for ages 4 and up and opens April 25, 2025. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or by calling 301.634.2270.

Free tickets are being offered to furloughed and laid-off federal workers & contractors for Charlotte's Web in a special performance, April 27 at 11 AM. Tickets can be reserved for that performance using this link: https://my.adventuretheatre-mtc.org/charlottes-web/91040?promo=FED25 Proof of furlough/layoff required at Will-Call.

“When I took this job at Adventure Theatre MTC, I wanted to be surrounded by people who understood the importance of friendship and who understood great art as a part of that connection,” says Artistic Director, Kurt Boehm. “Charlotte's Web is a wonderful illustration of two souls from completely different walks of life who find a kindred connection and a common goal when they are thrown together and ultimately make a beautiful piece of art.”

Charlotte's mission to save Wilbur unfolds with the unveiling of her miraculous web, adorned with the proclamation “Some pig.” Thus begins a triumphant crusade, culminating in Wilbur's salvation and a poignant gesture honoring Charlotte's legacy. This timeless tale celebrates the power of friendship and the enduring impact of kindness, promising both actors and audience an enchanting afternoon filled with warmth and wonder.

The Children's Literature Association named Charlotte's Web "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," and Joseph Robinette, working with John Newbery Award Recipient author E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and utterly practical theatrical presentation. Charlotte's Web explores themes of friendship, loss, and the cycle of life. The story includes vague discussions of animal husbandry and the passing of a beloved character, which may be emotional for some audience members. Parents and guardians are encouraged to consider their child's sensitivity to these themes.

Clancey Yovanovich makes her ATMTC directorial debut with Charlotte's Web. A proud graduate of American University, she has been an integral part of the D.C. theatre community for nearly a decade, working as a director, producer, and teaching artist. Most recently, she served as associate director alongside Jeff Calhoun for Sister Act at Ford's Theatre. Clancey has also collaborated with ATMTC Academy alum Matthew Gardiner as both assistant and associate director on multiple productions at Signature Theatre, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Hair. Passionate about arts education, she is dedicated to fostering the next generation of theatre artists.

Says Yovanovich, “Though most of these characters are farm animals, the care they have for each other is uniquely human. Through Charlotte's leadership, they band together to protect the most vulnerable member of their community. This lesson of neighborly compassion feels more important than ever, and I am honored to bring it to the stage alongside this fabulous cast of local favorites. Audiences can expect to see an honest portrayal of farm life, a dynamic troupe of actors balancing multiple characters, an unlikely duo who form an unconditional bond, and the power of community.”

Adventure Theatre MTC's Charlotte's Web community includes many familiar faces including Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin, Costume Designer Paris Francesca, Set Designer Megan Holden, Sound Designer Kenny Neal, and Properties Designer Andrea "Dre" Moore offstage as well as the performers onstage including Irene Hamilton as Charlotte (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe- Helen Hayes Nominated; Sing Down The Moon), Deimoni Brewington as Wilbur- prior to May 7, 2025 (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown), and Dylan Toms as Templeton (Junie B. Jones, The Musical; The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe -Helen Hayes Nominated). Jordan Brown will be replacing Deimoni Brewington in the role of Wilbur as of May 7, 2025 and all subsequent dates (‘Twas The Night Before Christmas). Our cast also welcomes new friends to our stage, Jordan Leah Embrack as Fern, RJ Pavel as Homer, Bianca Lipford as the Narrator, Seth Drenning as Wilbur/Templeton/Homer Understudy, and Natalia Fyfe as Fern/Charlotte/Narrator Understudy.

During the run of Charlotte's Web, Adventure Theatre MTC is partnering with Rosie's Farm Sanctuary in Potomac. Rosie's cares for rescued farmed animals and provides an idyllic sanctuary for children and families to visit and enjoy the animals and cultivated lavender and seasonal vegetables. They offer educational tours, volunteer and internship opportunities.A portion of the plush and 100% of the pre-loved book sales go to benefit Rose's Farm.



