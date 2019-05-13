CATS, CRIMINALS & COMEDIANS! Announced At The Mercury Theater

After workshop performances in Chicago and Milwaukee, Cats, Criminals & Comedians! makes its world premiere at the Mercury Theater in Station North. Pushing the form of the PowerPoint presentation to absurd extremes, the show offers an alternative "herstory" of feminist performance through portraits of artists, such as the Wienermobile-driving Sam Frank, "toil artist" Maria Franzini and the political saboteur known as Ann Coulter.

Written by comedian Christine Ferrera, with original music by Dan Hanrahan, Cats, Criminals & Comedians! is a one-hour theatrical experience that is both a love letter to the fearless women who have created iconic works of performance, as well as a hilarious satire of the overly competitive and self-serious aspects of the art world. The show features Christine Ferrera (Starbux Diary, She-Devil Comedy Festival), Dan Hanrahan (National Poetry Slam, Amsterdam Fringe), and multi-disciplinary performer Jacob Budenz (Pastel Witcheries, Dreambaby).

Each show will feature an opening act by a rare gem of the local performance scene. Curios and artifacts from the lecture, including a vial of tears, a perfume-soaked thong, a rock and a feminist Jell-O mold, will be shared with the audience. Aromas and edible delights will stimulate the senses, bringing this little-known dream world to life right before your eyes, ears and noses!

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS:

Fri, 6/7 - Linda Campbell Franklin

Sat, 6/8 - OLGA (Jen Diamond & Pam Hugi)

Sun, 6/9 - Natalie McGill

Fri, 6/14 - Suzie Doogan & Michelle Luong

Sat, 6/15 - Chelsea Shorte

Sun, 6/16 - Olu Butterfly

Showtimes are Fri, Sat & Sun at 8PM / Doors open at 7:30pm at the Mercury Theater, 1823 Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21201. Tickets are $15, with discounts for artists, students, seniors & military and pay-what-you-can options. For Tickets & Information: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/de5519b1/CHfUhKN16RG0cMTfWbBoUw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcatscriminalscomedians.brownpapertickets.com





