BlackRock Center For The Arts Hosts Montgomery County's Juneteenth Celebration In June

Taking place on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown.

By: May. 29, 2025
BlackRock Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights, will host a vibrant Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown. The event is free and open to the public.

This lively daylong festival honors the history and cultural legacy of Juneteenth through music, performance, and community connection. Attendees can expect live concerts, engaging performances, and thought-provoking discussions that reflect on the significance of emancipation and the ongoing journey toward equality.

In addition to the entertainment lineup, visitors can enjoy a bustling artisan market featuring handcrafted goods from local creators, delicious food vendors, and plenty of space to dance and celebrate on the lawn.

Designed to uplift and unite, this family-friendly celebration invites the entire community to come together for a day of joy, culture, and remembrance.

For more details, visit www.blackrockcenter.org.



