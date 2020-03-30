Baltimore Center Stage Announces BCS Camp At Home

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that it has launched BCS CAMP AT HOME, a virtual learning platform designed to enrich and engage students. In response to virus related mandates, Center Stage cancelled its popular Spring Break Camp which normally held two sessions at the theater, covering Baltimore's public and independent schools spring break periods.

In an effort to continue to provide content for young people, and under the auspices of the theater's commitment to remain #openforstorytelling through this unprecedented pandemic, BCS CAMP AT HOME will provide online opportunities for learning and interactive participation.

The first unit, Stories Make The World, is an eight-week interactive at-home storytelling curriculum for 1st through 6th graders, designed specifically with the caregiver and at-home student in mind, and will culminate in a final project for participants. BCS CAMP AT HOME aims to provide creativity and escape for students, and can be adapted for teachers as a co-curricular tool, or parents and caregivers as an extra-curricular activity. The activities are simple to follow and easily shareable and will be made available on the Baltimore Center Stage website (www.centerstage.org/education/camp-at-home) and through the theater's dedicated Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/BaltimoreCenterStageCampatHome.

The Facebook group will also be used to connect with the theater's CAMP AT HOME curators, as well as with participating storytellers, caregivers and families.





