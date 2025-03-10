Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces 2025-2026 Season 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Theatre of Maryland has announced the repertory for its 47th season at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Opening with Giselle in October, BTM then debuts its Annapolis-themed production of The Nutcracker in December. In the new year, BTM shares world-premiering works in February's Momentum: A Mixed Bill followed by the Maryland premiere of La Esmeralda in April.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “This season will be a particularly special one for BTM. Giselle was the first performance we staged back inside Maryland Hall after the pandemic, and we are grateful to return to this audience-favorite show. We look forward to sharing Momentum and La Esmeralda later in the season, but perhaps what I am most excited about is staging our all-new production of The Nutcracker. Annapolis has given me so much, both as a dancer and now in my current role as Artistic Director. I am honored to create this Annapolis Nutcracker as a thank you for everything the city has meant to me.”

Giselle launches the company's mainstage season in October. This haunting production follows a virtuous peasant girl whose heart fails when she discovers that her beloved Albrecht is betrothed to another. Beyond the grave, she joins a sisterhood of vengeful spirits who dance men to their deaths. When Albrecht falls under their spell, Giselle protects him until the light of day sends the wilis away.

In December, BTM premieres their brand-new production of The Nutcracker. Drawing upon local landmarks and events, this production celebrates the rich history of Annapolis. With all-new sets and costumes as well as fresh choreography by Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, this Nutcracker will be a holiday treat for all ages!

The season continues in the new year with Momentum: A Mixed Bill in February. This sampler of classical and contemporary movement features world-premiering works by guest choreographers and members of BTM. Lastly, the season comes to an end with La Esmeralda in April. Based on Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the ballet shows the exploits of the vivacious street dancer Esmeralda as she outwits the wicked archdeacon Claude Frollo. This production will mark the Maryland premiere of La Esmeralda.

Tickets for all productions will be available both in-person and streaming. For audience members wishing to see more than one production, becoming a subscriber is the most cost-effective way to support BTM. To learn more, visit balletmaryland.org.

Comments