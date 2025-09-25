BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL To Play Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale—the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy—and the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, announced today that Back to the Future: The Musical will arrive in Baltimore as part of the 2025–26 Hippodrome Broadway Series presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Performances will run at the Hippodrome Theatre from February 21 through March 1, 2026.

Following an 18-month Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre, which concluded in January 2025, the production is continuing its international journey. In addition to the ongoing London West End staging, the musical recently launched in Tokyo and aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas. Future productions include Sydney in September 2025 and Hamburg in March 2026. Since its West End premiere in 2021, the show has been seen by more than 1.8 million people and has broken multiple box office records.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and iconic songs from the movie including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, the production features designs by Tim Hatley (set and costume), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, illusions by Chris Fisher, and musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow.

Bob Gale reflected, “If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they’d kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with audiences worldwide.”

Colin Ingram added, “Back to the Future: The Musical is delighting audiences throughout North America and has sold over 600,000 tickets. Marty, Doc, and all of Hill Valley can’t wait to continue this tour thrilling audiences with this heartfelt story and stagecraft that has not been attempted before.”

The Original Cast Recording is available from Sony Masterworks Broadway, and the companion book Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin was released by Abrams Books in 2023.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m., and will be available at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street), open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on show days beginning at 11:00 a.m. Groups of 10 or more may contact BaltimoreGroups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com or call 888-451-5986.