Adventure Unveils Another Afternoon of Story and Song

Join Adventure for another Spanish story time in partnership with the Friends of the Montgomery County Public Libraries! Host Andrea Sarralde will sit down with author Elsie Guerrero and returning guest illustrator Nitya Ramlogan, who will read from their book, A New Life in America. Adventure will also welcome back librarian Febe Huezo from the Friends of the Montgomery County Public Libraries! Following story time, Andrea will welcome Ben Gundersheimer, also known as Mister G, a Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, author, activist, and educator. Celebremos begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to welcome so many friends-old and new-all working to inspire children from so many different mediums. Says Kong, "Learning about the inspirations behind art is just as important as the stories and songs themselves. It's incredible to see how a common thread of shared experience can evolve into so many different methods of creativity and education."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook on August 15, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.