Adventure Theatre MTC Awarded $150K Compass Consultant Grant for 2021

The consulting project includes a team of eight business professionals who will identify opportunities, seek community input, test messaging and more.

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced it is selected as a 2020-21 Classic Project Client of Compass. The year-long pro bono consulting service will help Adventure deepen and expand its funding strategy for individual giving. The consulting project, valued at $150,000, includes a team of eight business professionals who will work with Adventure to identify opportunities, seek community input, test messaging, and present a comprehensive strategy.

Providing over $55 million of pro bono consulting services since 2001, Compass Greater Washington serves the greater region including suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia. Each nonprofit client receives approximately $150,000 of strategic consulting services - free of charge from top volunteers who not only deliver focused analyses and recommendations, but also provide advice along the way, so nonprofits can internalize the most useful and relevant management principles.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are thrilled about this added strategic support in such an uncertain time for the performing arts.

Says Mr. Seemann, "We are committed to providing the social, emotional, creative, and leadership benefits of musical theatre to all the children of the DMV, regardless of capacity to pay. To avoid turning kids away, we can no longer rely on tuition and tickets alone. We're excited to work with the Compass consulting team in expanding our philanthropic relationships across the community."

For more information about Adventure Theatre MTC, visit its website, www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org. You can also learn more about our current digital summer camps and follow us on Facebook for Sunday Digital Presentations.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You