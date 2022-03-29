25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts Announced in Howard County

You're invited to the 25th annual Celebration of the Arts! The Celebration, the Howard County Arts Council's primary fundraising event and an annual opportunity to recognize the wealth of artistic talent in our community, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 6-10 p.m., at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College in Columbia.

The Arts Council is pleased to announce that the Celebration will return to its traditional format this year, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception featuring culinary delicacies from area restaurants, a Gala Art Auction of amazing works by local artists, and wonderful live musical performances. At 8 p.m., guests will take their seats in either the Smith or The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre for a special 20th anniversary edition of the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards. Performances and awards will be presented live in the Smith Theatre and simulcast in The RCF Studio Theatre. Tickets will go on sale August 1, 2022.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition showcases emerging performing artists or small ensembles (ages 18-35) - who live, work or study in Howard County - competing for a no-strings-attached professional development cash award. This year, to commemorate the competition's 20th anniversary, past Rising Star winners will return to perform for a chance to recapture the title of Rising Star and take home the $5,000 prize. The audience will select the winner by popular vote.

The Howie Awards will also be presented during the Celebration. Each year, the Howie Awards recognize an Outstanding Artist, Outstanding Arts Educator, and Outstanding Business or Community Supporter of the Arts. Nominees are judged on their contributions and the impact they have had on the artistic life of Howard County. Nominations may be submitted at hocoarts.org/howieawards through April 15, 2022.

Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available. Celebration Tickets are $100 (Reception and Smith Theatre) and $50 (Reception and The RCF Studio Theatre). For more information, visit us online at hocoarts.org or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).