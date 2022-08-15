TAG DER OFFENEN TUER Comes to Vienna State Opera Next Month

On September 4th, there will finally be another Open Day at the Vienna State Opera. The public can take a look behind the scenes of the opera business and be fascinated: In numerous stations the different groups give insight into their work, special costumes, props, technical equipment can be seen as well as one can witness rehearsals of the stage orchestra, the choir, the State Ballet, the opera school as well as individual rehearsals of ensemble members.

Last but not least, there will be a Sing-Along for the first time! The open house will take place on two dates (2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). Should you no longer be able to book tickets, the quota is already exhausted. Another one will be released on August 26.

Program: