Salzburg Festival Will Go on Without Seating Capacity Restrictions

The Salzburg Festival can take place without limitations on seating capacity in 2021. Given the success of last year's prevention plan, the concept has been adapted to reflect current legal and epidemiological regulations and conditions. Due to the expected vaccination rate of the audience (at Whitsun, more than 60% of visitors were already vaccinated) and the broad availability of tests, significant easements can be implemented compared to last year. In some aspects, the Salzburg Festival's prevention plan continues to be more demanding than legally required.

"We are delighted to present the centenary celebrations of the Salzburg Festival this year without major restrictions. Last year, we proved that even during the pandemic, the Festival could safely take place, and we are highly confident that this will again be the case this year. The current prevention plan is continuously adapted to reflect current developments, in cooperation with our council of expert advisers. We have a whole repertoire of possible measures, enabling us to react even to unfortunate developments," says Executive Director Lukas Crepaz, who is responsible for the prevention plan.

According to official regulations, the Salzburg Festival can take place without limitations on seating capacity.

The festival runs 17 July - 31 August 2021.

Since 7 June, 70,000 additional tickets have therefore gone on sale. Information on current ticket availabilities are available at www.salzburgerfestspiele.at.

All tickets will be personalised in order to enable the authorities to carry out rapid contact tracing in case of infections. The purchaser's name and first name will be printed on the SALZBURGER FESTSPIELE 17. Juli - 31. August 2021 ticket. Should it be necessary with regard to Covid-19, the Festival must provide the purchaser's phone number and email (if available) to the authorities.

For groups of visitors of up to four persons, the name of the purchaser is sufficient if the group enters the performance venue together and the purchaser is part of the group. Picture ID must be shown to the ticket-takers. Changes to ticket personalisations can be made free of charge online.

Tickets purchased online can be viewed and personalized as e-tickets in the "My Festival (My Area)" field at https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/mein-bereich/meine-karten". They can be printed at home ("print@home" function) or saved on a mobile phone.

Please allow sufficient time for the admissions procedures when planning your visit.

Should attendance of the performance become impossible due to official measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ticket price will be refunded upon proof of purchase.

Learn more about all of the updated regulations at https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/en/.