Salzburg Festival Will Be Scaled Down With Fewer Performances and Shorter Run

According to NHK, the Salzburg Festival of Austria will be scaled down this year due to the current health crisis.

This year marks the festival's centennial. It was originally set for July 18-August 30, but will now begin on August 1. The number of performances will be reduced by almost half.

Austrian authorities are now allowing concerts and other indoor events to take place, with a maximum of 100 people in attendance, beginning May 29. All safety precautions must be met.

From August 1, indoor events of up to 1,000 people will be permitted, which allows for the Salzburg Festival to go on.

Read more on NHK.

Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories

More Hot Stories For You