Rescheduled Dates Announced For ELISABETH in the EHRENHOF of the SCHLOSS SCHÖNBRUNN

Musical Vienna has announced rescheduled performance dates for ELISABETH in the EHRENHOF of the SCHLOSS SCHÖNBRUNN.

"In the hope of finally leaving the pandemic behind us 2022 and being able to spend wonderful hours together without restrictions in the wonderful setting of Schönbrunn, we postpone the concerts to the following new dates," reads a statement on the theatre's website.

The dates are as follows:

30.06.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 01.07.2021

01.07.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 02.07.2021

02.07.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 03.07.2021

