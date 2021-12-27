Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rescheduled Dates Announced For ELISABETH in the EHRENHOF of the SCHLOSS SCHÖNBRUNN

New 2022 dates have been announced due to COVID-19.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Musical Vienna has announced rescheduled performance dates for ELISABETH in the EHRENHOF of the SCHLOSS SCHÖNBRUNN.

"In the hope of finally leaving the pandemic behind us 2022 and being able to spend wonderful hours together without restrictions in the wonderful setting of Schönbrunn, we postpone the concerts to the following new dates," reads a statement on the theatre's website.

The dates are as follows:

30.06.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 01.07.2021
01.07.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 02.07.2021
02.07.2022, 8:30 pm Vienna, Schönbrunn Palace - previous date: 03.07.2021

You can find more details here.


