Plácido Domingo will receive a lifetime achievement award in Austria, according to The Daily News.

The recognition will mark his first public appearance after catching the COVID-19 virus.

The ceremony, being held at the Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport in Salzburg, will be presented by the Musik Theater Preis. Domingo will be awarded the Austrian Music Theater Prize.

