Bregenz Festival to Hold FESTIVAL DAYS IN THE FESTSPIELHAUS

Bregenz Festival is hosting Festival Days in the Festspielhaus, an eight-day series event running from August 15 to August 22.

The Festival Days will featured concerts, arias, musical theater, music and poetry throughout the event.

In the upcoming days, there will be a Concert At Kub called Vocal Distancing on August 18 and Music & Poetry event called Live in Italy on August 19.

Tickets are available for purchase online at their website HERE.

Bregenzer Festspiele is a performing arts festival which is held every July and August in Bregenz in Vorarlberg. It features the world's largest floating stage which is situated on Lake Constance.

