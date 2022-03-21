WHO WRITES THIS STUFF? Comes to The Butterfly Club in May

On Monday 23rd of May Britni Leslie Returns to The Butterfly club debuting her brand new show Who writes this stuff?

From the moment we are born books are the gateway to life. We learn everything from them, our; numbers, colours, ABC's, and yes of course what our life will one day look like... but what if when we grow up things aren't exactly the way we imagined they would be?

Musical comedian Britni Leslie returns to the Butterfly Club with a brand new show packed with embarrassing moments, Broadway songs like you have never heard them before and the truths about life we don't always want to admit.

Come along and find out what really happens when you rely on all the stories from those books to get you through life.

She is a little lady with a booming Broadway voice and a roller coaster of stories to tell!

Who writes this stuff is the perfect date night or girls night out. An evening packed with great show tunes and relatable stories, you can't help but get caught up in this very funny heartfelt production.

Date: 23 to 28 May

Time: 7:00pm

Cost: $26-$34

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000

Ticket link: Here