Victorian Opera Cancels In-Theatre Performacnes of PARRWANG LIFTS THE SKY

Due to the impacts of the extended COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria, the Victorian Opera is unable to present Parrwang Lifts the Sky as a live, in-theatre performance as planned.

All performances scheduled for Friday 11 June 1.00 pm (Relaxed Performance) and Saturday 12 June have been cancelled. Additionally, the Digital Access performance, originally scheduled to livestream on Saturday 12 June, 2.00 pm has been rescheduled to Saturday 19 June at 2.00 pm.

Ticket holders may request one of the following options:

Exchange your booking to the Digital Access* viewing option

Refund the price of all tickets to the original payment method.

If you have not received an email and want to update your ticket option preference, you can do so here.

For ticket holders who exchange from an in-theatre booking to Digital Access the exchange price will be based on the highest value ticket type in your original order (e.g. Adult, Concession, Senior, 30years & Under). The theatre will then deduct that cost (either $30 or $28) from your total original order and refund the difference. Only one Digital Access ticket per exchange booking is required.

Digital Access pricing:

Adult $30

Concession / Senior / 30years & Under $28

Detailed login instructions and tips will be sent to all customers who choose this option. All exchanges or refunds will be processed via Arts Centre Melbourne.

For any urgent concerns or questions, please contact us via email or phone (03) 9001 6412 (Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm).

Learn more at https://www.victorianopera.com.au/season/parrwang-lifts-the-sky.

About Parrwang Lifts the Sky

A long time ago... The sky was a blanket on the land. The earth was in darkness and the people were afraid. It was a very sad state of affairs and would have stayed that way except for the courage of Parrwang the Magpie.

Tjatjarrang (Big Sister) and Koki (Brother) are young, adventurous and tired of living in the dark. When they manage to climb to the highest branches of an ancient gum tree, they discover an exciting new world and a steadfast friend in Parrwang, who decides to help the young humans lift the blanket of darkness from the ground.

A plan is devised, but can Parrwang convince the Great Council of Birds to agree?

*Based on a traditional story from Wadawurrung Country.