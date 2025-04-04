Tickets Now On Sale For 2025 Green Room Awards Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room Awards Association has announced the venue, date & on sale of tickets for the 42nd Annual Green Room Awards. It is set to take place from 7:00pm on Monday 5th May 2025 at the Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

The awards ceremony promises an evening of celebration, with select performances from across the catergories that highlight the year's outstanding productions. These will be announced closer to the date

For accessibility bookings or general enquiries, please call 1300 111 011 or email: access@marrinergroup.com.au

The Green Room Awards Association looks forward to honouring the outstanding achievements of all nominees and the enduring impact they have on enriching Melbourne's cultural landscape.

Nominee ticketing allocations will be arranged through the production company registered with the Green Room Awards Association. Nominees should contact their producer regarding tickets for the ceremony.

For more information about the 2025 Green Room Awards, including a full list of nominees, please visit www.greenroom.org.au

