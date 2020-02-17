The Truru; Life Coach, Spirit Guide, Author and Entrepreneur Presents Her Latest Tour

You witnessed her breakdown (or what is a breakthrough??) on her latest book tour, "The Truruth" in September 2018, so how has she come out the other side? Find out the #Truruth.

The Truru is back. And better...or is she? After the disaster that was her latest book tour, she returns with her latest written endeavour 'Going Down-How To Come Out On Top When Your Getting Sucked Below'.

Happening at the Butterfly Club in March as part of the 1 Act Play Festival, The Truru returns to you, her #peacipiles, to shed the layer, to reveal her #Truru self, by reconnecting after the disconnection she endured to reconnect....

If you also need to get your woke up call, you cannot miss her return.

All original cast and many original crew to return for this Spiritual sequel including:

Trudi Ranik- The Truru

Writer and Actor of stage and screen having performed and devised original stage works 'Peace Yourself: Let Your Peace Flow, (Melbourne Fringe, 2018) and 'Under The Skin' (La Mama

Explorations, 2019) as well as many other many other notable performances. She has studied at the Esper Studio in New York and 16 th Street Actors Studio in Melbourne.

Vivian Ngyuen- Susan

A Performer and Writer, Vivian is a 2018 graduate of 16th Street Actors Studio's Part Time Program and past trainee of Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Justin Lehmann, Shakespeare & Company and most recently,Larry Moss. Vivian was part of La Mama Explorations 2019 with a sold-out season of Under The Skin, which she co-wrote & performed. She has also been involved in many other theatre performances as well as short films, commercials and web series'. Also a proud co-founder/producer of Between The Buildings Theatre, where she hopes to continue sharing her love of the medium of Theatre.

Amy May Nunn-Director

Playwright, poet and Director. Past credits include work for The Dog Theatre, the Southwark Playhouse in London and assisted at the Theatre Royal, Bath.. Also has just completed a Masters in Writing for Performance at VCA and is the 2020 Associate Artist at Melbourne's Theatre Works. Has also been selected to participate in the 2020 ASSITEJ Next Generation program in Pakistan.

For more information visit https://thebutterflyclub.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You