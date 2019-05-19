Tap Dancers, T-Rex, and Triceratops Come to Melbourne Museum

More than 100 dancing glamour kittens in polka-dot dresses will tap dance into history with the dinosaurs at the Melbourne Museum in a fabulous burst of colour and sound on Sunday 26 May from 11.00am.

The dancers, each holding brightly coloured parasols, will tap from the corner of Spring St and Victoria St through the Carlton Gardens on their way to the Melbourne Museum. The glamour kittens will then tap around Melbourne Museum, and deliver a free tap performance outside and inside the Museum from 11.30am.

The performance highlight of Melbourne Tap Week is in celebration of International Tap Dancing Day which is celebrated on the birthday of Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson, the founder of modern tap, with events and performance all around the world including New York and in the cable cars of San Francisco.

When: Sunday 26 May 2019

Start time: 11.00am

Location: Corner of Spring St and Victoria St, Melbourne.

Look for: 100 brightly dressed tap dancers holding a rainbow of parasols

Stopping at: Melbourne Museum front entrance

Time: 11.30am

Duration: 1 hour





