Tanya Bennett Revealed as Back to Back Theatre's New Executive Producer and Co-CEO

The Board of Back to Back Theatre has announced the appointment of Tanya Bennett as the company's new Executive Producer and Co CEO, commencing on 23 June 2025. This follows the resignation of Tim Stitz who is re-locating to South Australia.

Tanya is currently Back to Back Theatre's Head of Artistic Planning.

Announcing the appointment Back to Back Theatre Chair Rose Hiscock said, “The Board of Back to Back Theatre is delighted to appoint Tanya Bennett to the role of Executive Producer/Co CEO. Since joining Back to Back Theatre in 2019, Tanya has played an integral role in the company's success, working alongside the actors, collaborators, presenters and staff, to realise projects of scale and significance. Tanya comes from an entrepreneurial background, she seizes opportunity and has the ability to turn ambition into reality. We look forward to Back to Back Theatre's next chapter with Tanya in the role of Co-CEO.

We register our deep appreciation for outgoing Executive Producer and Co-CEO Tim Stitz. Working alongside Artistic Director Bruce Gladwin and the Back to Back team, Tim has guided the company through a period of exceptional growth and recognition. Tim should be cloned, he is an outstanding and compassionate leader and we wish him all the best as he relocates to Adelaide."



The Back to Back ensemble said: “Tanya brings a wealth of experience in producing, project delivery and artistic planning, having worked with Malthouse Theatre, Geelong Arts Centre, Gate Theatre and at Back to Back Theatre. She's got the talent and ability to be the Executive Producer and help us find further opportunities to present our work in Australia and overseas. She knows us well and we like her positive attitude, Tanya will make a great EP Co-CEO at Back to Back Theatre. We look forward to working with Tanya in her new capacity.

Responding to her appointment, Tanya Bennett said: “I am absolutely honoured to be stepping into this role and co - leading Back to Back Theatre into the future. I get to work alongside the Ensemble witnessing their honest, passionate and genuine storytelling and performance. It really doesn't get better than this.”

