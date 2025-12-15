Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards; BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Connor Gallagher
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
50%
Christopher Wheeldon
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
24%
Callum Marshall
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
19%
Nathan M. Wright
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Ivey Long
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
53%
Paul Tazewell
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
15%
Cortnee Jarvis
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
12%
Catherine Elliott
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
7%
Tait Adams
- HAMLET
- fortyfivedownstairs
6%
Isabel Hudson
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
4%
Dale Ferguson
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Comedy Theatre
3%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Timbers
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
41%
Dean Bryant
- DEAR EVEN HANSEN
- Arts Centre Melbourne
22%
Jennifer Sarah Dean
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
16%
Christopher Wheeldon
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
12%
Carl Whiteside
- ROBIN HOOD
- Central Park
4%
Christopher Luscombe
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
3%
Amelia Gilday
- HEMLINES
- Theatre Works
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Deborah Leiser-Moore
- BLOOD WEDDING
- Theatre Works
34%
Jennifer Sarah Dean
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
33%
Iain Sinclair
- HAMLET
- Fortyfivedownstairs
17%
Damien Ryan
- THE 39 STEPS
- Comedy Theatre
16%Best Ensemble BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
46%MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
15%BLOOD WEDDING
- Theatre Works
14%TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
12%ROBIN HOOD
- Central Park
7%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
4%
HAMLET
- Fortyfivedownstairs
3%HEMLINES
- Theatre Works
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
49%
Sidney Younger
- BLOOD WEDDING
- Theatre Works
18%
Natasha Katz
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
14%
Kris Chainey
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
9%
Trudy Dalgleish
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Comedy Theatre
4%
Natalia Velasco Moreno
- HAMLET
- fortyfivedownstairs
4%
Caelan Morris
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jack Earle
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
40%
David Youings
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
34%
Maxwell Simon
- ROBIN HOOD
- Central Park
19%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall
7%Best Musical BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
54%TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
19%MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
16%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
6%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Karis Oka
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
40%
Eddie Perfect
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
15%
Stephanie John
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
14%
Lucy May Knight
- ROBIN HOOD
- Central Park
11%
Ilario Grant
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
7%
Liam Damons
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
6%
Georgia Laga'aia
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
2%
Beau Woodbridge
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
2%
Jason Donovan
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
2%Best Play AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Comedy Theatre
30%BLOOD WEDDING
- Theatre Works
26%HAMLET
- Fortyfivedownstairs
24%THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
20%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
52%
Ishan Vivekanantham
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
16%
Derek McLane
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
14%
Harry Gill
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
10%
Jeremy Allen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
4%
Hugh Durrant
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Hylenski
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
55%
Gareth Owen
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
21%
Jack Burmeister
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
18%
Paul Charlier
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Comedy Theatre
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Erin Clare
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
34%
Claire Warrillow
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- St Kilda Botanical Gardens
19%
Rob Johnson
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
8%
Tom Wren
- BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL
- Regent Theatre, Melbourne
7%
Derrick Davis
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
6%
Josslyn Hlenti Afoa
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
6%
Joel Creasey
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Athenaeum
5%
Harry Targett
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
5%
Penny McNamee
- MJ THE MUSICAL
- Her Majesty's Theatre
3%
Carmel Rodrigues
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
3%
Natalie O'Donnell
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
2%
Verity Hunt-Ballard
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anthony Phelan
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Comedy Theatre
38%
Sebastian Li
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
36%
Tanya Schneider
- THE WHALE
- The Alex Theatre
26%Favorite Local Theatre
Comedy Theatre
42%
Theatre Works
37%
Athenaeum
21%