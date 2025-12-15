 tracker
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards; BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 15, 2025
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 50%

Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 24%

Callum Marshall - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 19%

Nathan M. Wright - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 53%

Paul Tazewell - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 15%

Cortnee Jarvis - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 12%

Catherine Elliott - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 7%

Tait Adams - HAMLET - fortyfivedownstairs 6%

Isabel Hudson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 4%

Dale Ferguson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Timbers - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 41%

Dean Bryant - DEAR EVEN HANSEN - Arts Centre Melbourne 22%

Jennifer Sarah Dean - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 16%

Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 12%

Carl Whiteside - ROBIN HOOD - Central Park 4%

Christopher Luscombe - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 3%

Amelia Gilday - HEMLINES - Theatre Works 2%

Best Direction Of A Play
Deborah Leiser-Moore - BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works 34%

Jennifer Sarah Dean - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 33%

Iain Sinclair - HAMLET - Fortyfivedownstairs 17%

Damien Ryan - THE 39 STEPS - Comedy Theatre 16%

Best Ensemble
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 46%

MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 15%

BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works 14%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 12%

ROBIN HOOD - Central Park 7%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 4%

HAMLET - Fortyfivedownstairs 3%

HEMLINES - Theatre Works 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 49%

Sidney Younger - BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works 18%

Natasha Katz - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 14%

Kris Chainey - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 9%

Trudy Dalgleish - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre 4%

Natalia Velasco Moreno - HAMLET - fortyfivedownstairs 4%

Caelan Morris - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jack Earle - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 40%

David Youings - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 34%

Maxwell Simon - ROBIN HOOD - Central Park 19%

Tomas Clifford - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall 7%

Best Musical
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 54%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 19%

MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 16%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 6%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 5%

Best Performer In A Musical
Karis Oka - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 40%

Eddie Perfect - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 15%

Stephanie John - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 14%

Lucy May Knight - ROBIN HOOD - Central Park 11%

Ilario Grant - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 7%

Liam Damons - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 6%

Georgia Laga'aia - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 2%

Beau Woodbridge - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 2%

Jason Donovan - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 2%

Best Play
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre 30%

BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works 26%

HAMLET - Fortyfivedownstairs 24%

THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 20%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 52%

Ishan Vivekanantham - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 16%

Derek McLane - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 14%

Harry Gill - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 10%

Jeremy Allen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 4%

Hugh Durrant - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 55%

Gareth Owen - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 21%

Jack Burmeister - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 18%

Paul Charlier - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Erin Clare - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 34%

Claire Warrillow - TWELFTH NIGHT - St Kilda Botanical Gardens 19%

Rob Johnson - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 8%

Tom Wren - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 7%

Derrick Davis - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 6%

Josslyn Hlenti Afoa - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 6%

Joel Creasey - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum 5%

Harry Targett - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 5%

Penny McNamee - MJ THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 3%

Carmel Rodrigues - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 3%

Natalie O'Donnell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 2%

Verity Hunt-Ballard - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anthony Phelan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre 38%

Sebastian Li - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 36%

Tanya Schneider - THE WHALE - The Alex Theatre 26%

Favorite Local Theatre
Comedy Theatre 42%

Theatre Works 37%

Athenaeum 21%

