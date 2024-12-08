TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Melbourne Season Extends to March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has announced its final Melbourne performances at the Princess Theatre, with the season extended for the very last time before closing on Sunday, 2nd March 2025. This is Australia's last chance to see this smash hit, award winning musical.

Following a triumphant national tour with seasons in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, this iconic production will take its final bow in Melbourne. The final performances will go on sale on Friday, 13th December at www.tinathemusical.com.au.



Melbourne audiences and fans across Australia have embraced TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for its compelling portrayal of Tina Turner's extraordinary life and career. By the time it closes, the show will have sold over 700,000 tickets across 640 performances nationally, a monumental achievement.



Since its highly anticipated Australian premiere in May 2023 at Theatre Royal Sydney, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has captured our hearts with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best,” “What's Love Got To Do With It,” “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary”, this hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).



Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

