THE PITTS Cabaret Will Be Performed at The Athenaeum Theatre in May

The Pitts, a Cabaret about wellness by those unqualified to teach it is written and choreographed by Brendy Ford with Musical Direction by Stephanie Marion Wood.

It will be presented on Saturday 8th May, 2021 at The Athenaeum Theatre - 188 Collins Street, Melbourne.

For more information, visit www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au.

Ridiculous power-pair Carol and Daryl Pitts have recently graduated from their own self-devised 6-week musical theatre course and are now hitting up Shady Pines Nursing Home to deliver their Weekly Wednesday Wellness Program. Qualifications? None. Experience with seniors? Zero. Their goal? To arouse the 5 pillars of "wellness" into the lives of those sexy, sassy senior citizens.



Presented by Brendy Ford and Stephanie Marion Wood, The Pitts returns to Melbourne after a sold-out season at the MC Showroom - all it took was 24 hours to sell out this insane and hysterical comedy cabaret! Written, choreographed and performed by Brendy Ford and musically directed and performed by Stephanie Marion Wood, The Pitts is a cheeky satire about the world of nursing home performers and the trials and tribulations they encounter whilst performing to the blue rinse set.

With musical mashups and renditions of some of your favourite, most fabulous and sexiest songs (Physical, Olivia Newton John, Spinning Around, Kylie Minogue), along with capital 'C' camp dancing, the dynamic, award-winning duo of Wood and Ford grace the Athenaeum stage after a SOLD-OUT first season. It's time for them to once again bring to life the wellness industry's least qualified practitioners - The Pitts!

Brendy Ford (P.S. I'm Fabulous!, P.S. She Nurses!) and Stephanie Marion Wood (Memphis: The Musical, Bare, 21 Chump Street) have a combined 25+ years of experience in comedy, dance and cabaret with numerous sold out seasons under their belts; joined by Melbourne artists Leigh Jay Booth (Anything Goes, Once Upon a Mattress) and Stacey Kelly (Village Roadshow, Telstra), they're bringing a hefty dose of cheek, sex, and sass to the Melbourne CBD, along with a flush to the cheeks of every senior citizen at Shady Pines.