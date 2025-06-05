THE DOOR IN QUESTION Returns to Melbourne This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sell-out season as part of Sleepless Festival Footscray, Australia's first-ever virtual reality immersive theatre experience, THE DOOR IN QUESTION, will return to Melbourne this June offering a descent into altered perception.

Playing at Metro West, Footscray from 14 to 29 June, THE DOOR IN QUESTION begins in a disused shopping centre, and leads participants to multiple sites across Footscray, giving audiences an interactive, groundbreaking psychological experience of psychosis through cross reality (XR) technologies.

Audiences will experience different visions of the same narrative through VR, interactive AI and other immersive technologies mixed with immersive theatre. Being at the forefront of immersive theatre and XR entertainment, this exhilarating show aims to destigmatise the often taboo subject of living with mental illness.

THE DOOR IN QUESTION is the brainchild of producer Troy Rainbow, who, alongside a team of talented collaborators, created the show based on his real-life experiences living with mental illness.

“The Door In Question comes from a deeply personal place,” commented Rainbow. “My mother had a diagnosis of schizophrenia, so the show aims to demonstrate how love can be expressed in a very fragmented state. The narratives are a combination of childhood experience and written notes, including remarkable birthday presents and cards I received from my mother. The VR content is an illustration of a childhood story she wrote for me. I hope audiences can come away from the work with a greater understanding of the impact of living within an unreliable world.”

Developed in conjunction with UNSW, RMIT, Creative Australia, Creative Victoria and Councils City of Melbourne and City of Stonnington, the esteemed work is about dismantling and understanding severe mental health issues by depicting them truthfully from both internal and external perspectives. While it was developed with clinical psychologists, this is not a clinical experience at all, however it is deeply rooted in truth.

Leveraging XR technologies, the production shows that delusion and truth can exist inextricably and inexorably for those living with mental illness.

THE DOOR IN QUESTION begins at 47 Paisley Street, Footscray, and takes audiences through various locations throughout Footscray, from 14 to 29 June.

Comments