Share The Joy With THECHO!R As They Celebrate Their Tenth Anniversary

THECHO!R, with founding Artistic Director, Dr Jonathon Welch AM, celebrate ten amazing years of music making and community support with their final concert for 2019 in a joyous concert of their greatest musical hits from the past decade at Sharing The Joy on Sunday 15th December at 3pm, in the Collingwood Town Hall.

Drawing from their vast body of musical arrangements and concerts, THECHO!R will perform everything from ABBA to Bon Jovi, South Pacific, Chicago, Paul Kelly, and Leo Sayer, to their commissioned works by award winning indigenous composer and singer Deborah Cheetham AO and the World premiere of their latest commission 'The Call' by exciting young Australian composer Daniel Brinsmead.

'Sharing The Joy' will also feature several amazing artists who have performed with THECHO!R and supported our work over the past decade, including opera super star Liane Keegan and award winning vocalist and arranger Claire Patti.

THECHO!R has sung at some of Australia's most prestigious venues including Melbourne Recital Centre, Sydney Opera House and will take to the high seas on board the BRAVO Cruise of Performing Arts. They have collaborated extensively with a wide range of artists, including Choir of Hard Knocks, African Children's Choir, Deborah Cheetham, Dhungala Children's Choir, Pevan and Sarah and the Play It Forward choirs.

Performing in many memorable concerts at festivals, fundraisers, flash mobs and everything in between, THECHO!R has raised thousands of dollars in much needed funds for many community based organisations, including Choir of Hard Knocks, African Children's Choir, Dhungala Children's Choir, Dolly's Dream, St Vincent's Hospital in both Melbourne and Sydney, CWA Alphington Branch and Play It Forward.

Jonathon comments "Calling this concert 'Sharing The Joy' is very appropriate. I created THECHO!R to share my joy of music making and the wonderful community it creates.

This was our motto from the beginning, whether during rehearsals or at performances, music is so cathartic. I'm incredibly proud of how we continue to challenge ourselves and what we continue to achieve together."

I asked choir members what being part of THECHO!R means to them. They said ...

· "We are a family"

· "I love the friendships, community and the feeling of being included"

· "Have the fun of creating something. It is amazing and beautiful when it all comes together"

· "Singing frees your soul"

Don't miss this fabulous concert! Tickets are from $28 concession to $35 for an adult in cabaret style seating on tables of 10. Book at thechoir.com.au

Funds will go to THECHO!R's own composition fund, for a new commission in 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You