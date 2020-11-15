Sacred Heart Mission Announces 13th Annual Heart Of St Kilda Concert

The live stream concert takes place on Wednesday, 2 December.

The curtain is set to go up on one of Melbourne's most-loved charity events, albeit a little differently.

Sacred Heart Mission's 13th annual Heart of St Kilda Concert, its annual fundraiser for the Meals Program, will take place as a live stream concert on Wednesday, 2 December from its spiritual home, the Palais Theatre.

SHM will present the concert in a new format, resulting in an exciting and totally unique line up. International, interstate and local artists will perform exclusively for us this year and audiences can tune in globally, supporting those in Melbourne experiencing homelessness, social isolation and disadvantage.

Hosted by Brian Nankervis live from the Palais and streamed into the comfort of your home, the Heart of St Kilda Concert offers a stunning line-up of Australian and international musicians and comedians.

"The 13th annual Heart of St Kilda Concert in 2020 promises to be totally unique! I've been part of this wonderful celebration of music, comedy and the Mission's important work in and around St Kilda from the beginning," Brian says.

"I'm excited to say that the response to the concert this year has been exceptional - aside from featuring artists that we've been chasing since the first concert back in 2008 - The Living End, Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes - it's brilliant to see that this year's livestream event has attracted some of the biggest names in the business.

"They'll be recording songs and special messages in home studios all over the world! All for Sacred Heart Mission and those we support. Don't miss out!"

COVID-19 has pushed people further into entrenched poverty, unable to afford daily meals or pay their bills, trapping them in a punishing cycle of debt.

SHM is a lifeline to people experiencing homelessness or disadvantage, and despite COVID-19 SHM has continued to offer our Dining Hall clients a combined breakfast and lunch takeaway to ensure people are provided nutritious meals and support they urgently need every day.

By purchasing a Heart of St Kilda Concert ticket and watching online, you are contributing to help end homelessness in our community.

The line-up of Australian and international musicians and comedians, include:

The Living End

Missy Higgins

Billy Bragg

Effie

Rick Springfield

Jane Barnes Band FT Jimmy Barnes & Diesel

Marlon Williams

Kev Carmody

Jen Cloher

The Merindas

Alice Skye

Billy Miller & Rebecca Barnard (with a not-to-be-missed online choir event!).

It costs SHM $4 to provide a meal. By purchasing a ticket, you will be funding 10 meals in the Dining Hall. Jump online and book your tickets now. Enjoy this one-off experience of music and comedy from the comfort of your own home.

Direct from the Palais to your Place.

For tickets: Ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

