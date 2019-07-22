SWEET & SOUR DILEMMAS Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Brendan Wan is an incredible new talent on the Melbourne comedy scene, and it's easy to see why Sweet and Sour Dilemmas is tipped to receive excellent critical reception. Audiences will quickly forget they're assembled in a traditional theatre in Carlton as they enter 'Chef Chung's' bustling Chinese kitchen.

Through storytelling and the delicate preparation of dumplings on stage, Wan delivers the unspoken story of a well-to-do migrant man leaving behind a life of wealth and comfort for Australia but quickly realising the challenges of reluctantly accepting lousy 'migrant' jobs, losing status and dealing with everyday racism.

"The narrative of migrants who had it all and then losing it when they arrive in Australia is untold, and it's my Dad's story. There are many migrants who don't always see living in the 'first-world' of Australia as a step-up compared to their previous lives."

"Audiences will learn, laugh and for the many migrant children who personally connect with Sweet and Sour Dilemmas, this is for you," says Wan.

Dates: Thursday 12 Sept - 20 Sept (excl. Monday 16 Sept)

Time: 9:45pm

Venue: Trades Hall, Evatt Room

Tickets: Full price $20 (concession $15)





