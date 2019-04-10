SUPERSENSE, Arts Centre Melbourne's Festival Of The Ecstatic Returns In 2019

The intoxicating exploration of ecstatic performance and wonder, Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic returns to Arts Centre Melbourne from 23 - 25 August, 2019 in a brilliant collision of music, performance, dance and theatre.

In its third iteration, the three-day durational Festival will take audiences on an exhilarating journey through epic artistry and ecstatic ritual, from artists and iconoclasts across music, theatre, dance and performance from around the world.

Created by Arts Centre Melbourne with New York-based Australian performer and curator Sophia Brous, Supersense has thrilled audiences since 2015 with its rich and mind-expanding programs that led one 2017 reviewer to call it "a life-changing experience".

In 2019, Supersense curator Brous has brought together an extraordinary program of internationally celebrated artists and performers who explore sacred and profane expressions of ecstatic performance.

Set within the labyrinth of Arts Centre Melbourne's buildings, venues and underground walkways, the Festival's immersive program will thrill audiences across a weekend filled with Australian exclusives and world premiere collaborations.

"I'm so excited to bring Supersense back to Arts Centre Melbourne with a program of such profound artistry and risk-taking from around the world," says curator Sophia Brous.

"Supersense is a space where we can come together and enter worlds of experimentation, beauty, extremity,transcendence and ritual. It explores the festival as a transformative act - where the sounds, movement,, exhaustion, and ecstasy conspire with the audience's imagination to create something completely unique and unrepeatable over three days. I can't wait to share what we have in store."

The inaugural Supersense festival in 2015 saw more than 8,000 people dazzled by a rich and bold program of world first collaborations and commissions, set amongst the Arts Centre Melbourne's hidden spaces, underground walkways, Hamer Hall and magnificent State Theatre. In 2017, the Supersense follow-up was a stunning confluence of ritual, expression and transformation. It featured 14 Australian exclusives, world premieres, and commissions, as well as a myriad of first-time artist collaborations including Overground: A Festival Within a Festival - the spectacular closing event.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic

Arts Centre Melbourne

23 - 25 August, 2019

Visit artcentremelbourne.com.au/supersense

#supersense

More info





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You