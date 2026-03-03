Bloomshed to Stage Rework of ANIMAL FARM at Arts Centre Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room award-winning theatre company Bloomshed (Pride & Prejudice, Paradise Lost) will stage an epic rework of the famous Orwell fable Animal Farm at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio from 12 – 22 August 2026. Mixing big political ideas with entertaining and accessible storytelling, the production is a deliciously satirical high-octane mix of dance breaks, physical comedy, and confetti. With their signature satirical style and a political climate that is ripe for a good roasting - this bolshy take on Animal Farm aims to have audiences ready to storm the barricades.

Farmer Jones has lost control. The animals of Manor Farm are rising up to seize the means of production, and soon these downtrodden freedom fighters will be ruling the roost themselves. But who's got the chops to lead this rowdy bunch? They need a leader – a captain – a hefty hunk of ham with equal parts wit, strength, and streaky bacon. Enter Napoleon, a pig who's ready to take the reins, and no qualms breaking a few eggs if that's what it comes to. Rebellion, comrades! It's time to throw hooves, splatter some cow patties, and paint the walls red with freedom!

The original tale by George Orwell is set on Manor Farm near Willingdon, England where the farm animals are ripened for rebellion against Farmer Jones after many years of neglect. Taking inspiration from the tale, Bloomshed's adaptation of Animal Farm is set in rural Australia. The farm animals have reneged on a contract with the government, and the complexities of our political system come to light in this reanimated comedic classic.

Animal Farm by Bloomshed brings a light-hearted quality to the traditionally dark tale while addressing the larger issues at hand within the Australian political system.

"Drawing on this classic Orwellian tale about the failures of the Russian Revolution, we've asked ourselves how themes of greed, corruption and ambition could map onto Australian history. What happens when you combine Orwell with Australian larrikinism? When the epic history of Europe gets played out on a small farm in outback Australia?” James Jackson

Bloomshed are an award-winning group of Australian artists who create cutting edge political comedy, energising classic texts through accessible storytelling and outrageous dance breaks. Since 2012, they have created 15 new devised and adapted works, such as Animal Farm, Pride & Prejudice and Paradise Lost. Theirworks examine the major political issues of our time: corporate greed, climate change and class inequity. Their work is characterised by a profane blend of High Art and cheap thrills. Bloomshed's work is grounded in an ethos of shared authorship and collective vision.