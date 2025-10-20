Richard Marx Details 2026 Five-City Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Richard Marx is set to return to Australia in April 2026 for a national tour. The five-city run will see Marx bring his catalogue to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne, performing new music alongside his global hits.

“I can’t wait to get back to Australia,” says Richard Marx. “The audiences there have always been so warm and passionate. It’s going to be an unforgettable run of shows.”

Pre-sales commence on Wednesday 22nd October 12noon (local time) with general public on sale happeneing Friday 24th October, 12noon (local time). Tickets are available to purchase here.

Currently appearing as a coach on The Voice Australia alongside Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Marx's last Australian tour in 2023 was a sell-out success. This new tour follows the September release of his latest single All I Ever Needed featuring world-renowned trumpeter Chris Botti.

This year, Marx has also expanded his creative horizons with his podcast and YouTube series Stories To Tell, where he hosts candid, cocktail-fuelled conversations with friends and collaborators including Kenny G, Paul Stanley (KISS), Katie Couric, Chelsea Peretti, Rick Springfield, and more.

Discovered at just 18 by Lionel Richie, Richard Marx went on to become one of the most enduring artists of the modern era, scoring #1 singles in four different decades (a rare feat he shares only with Michael Jackson), penning 14 chart-topping hits across multiple genres, and collaborating with everyone from Hugh Jackman & Luther Vandross to *NSYNC & Ringo Starr. His 1989 ballad Right Here Waiting (which is a #1 Aria Platinum single in Australia) recently enjoyed a resurgence thanks to its inclusion in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with more than 540 million streams on Spotify and counting.

Richard Marx National Tour Dates – April 2026

Thursday 16 April – Brisbane, Concert Hall (QPAC)

Sunday 19 April – Sydney, Opera House Concert Hall

Monday 20 April – Canberra, Royal Theatre

Wednesday 22 April – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 24 April – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Photo credit: Brandon Marx