Richard Clayderman Returns To Australia With TIMELESS ROMANCE Tour In November 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved French pianist Richard Clayderman, hailed by The Guinness Book of Records as “the most successful pianist in the world,” will return to Australia this November for his Timeless Romance Tour, presented by Harmonie International. The tour marks Clayderman’s first Australian performances since his sold-out 2023 Forever Love tour and will include concerts in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

With more than 85 million albums sold and over 200 recordings to his name, Clayderman will enchant audiences with a repertoire spanning light classics, movie soundtracks, folk melodies, and international favorites. Each concert will feature his signature hits, including Ballade Pour Adeline, Love Story, Souvenirs D’enfance, and Mariage D’amour, performed alongside his world tour string orchestra.

“I feel a deep connection with Australia and consider myself fortunate to be returning in November to some of the country’s most special venues,” Clayderman shared. “In my repertoire you can find music from every corner of the world, including Australia. My album I Still Call Australia Home is testament to how I feel about the country, people, and music.”

According to Vian Lin, Director of Harmonie International, the Timeless Romance tour will include several surprises for local audiences — including a rare opportunity for young instrumentalists aged six and up to audition for a chance to perform onstage with Clayderman. “His performances touch the soul on every level,” said Lin. “We are thrilled to bring him back to Australia, where his concerts always create unforgettable moments.”

RICHARD CLAYDERMAN AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

Brisbane – Friday, November 21, 2025 – The Royal Convention Centre – [Tickets Here]

Melbourne – Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Melbourne Town Hall – [Tickets Here]

Sydney – Sunday, November 23, 2025 – Sydney Opera Hall – [Tickets Here]

For additional information, visit richardclaydermanofficial.com.