Rhonda Burchmore, Amy Lehpamer, Ainsley Melham, Anna O'Byrne and Josh Piterman To Lead SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM National Tour

A star-studded line up of some of Australia's most loved performers including Anton Berezin, Rhonda Burchmore, Fiona Choi, Peter Coleman-Wright, Amy Lehpamer, Ainsley Melham, Anna O'Byrne and Josh Piterman will celebrate the life of virtuoso Stephen Sondheim in the Australian tour of the Tony Award-nominated Sondheim on Sondheim.

A funny, affectionate and revealing tribute to musical theatre's greatest composer and lyricist, Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed musical theatre genius Stephen Sondheim.

To be directed by one of Australia's most respected musical theatre directors - and Sondheim devotee - Tyran Parke (Chess, Follies and Barnum), Sondheim on Sondheim premiered on Broadway in 2010 and will tour to Sydney's Capitol Theatre, Brisbane's QPAC Concert Hall and Melbourne's Hamer Hall.

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments", Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the much-loved songwriter in his own words and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of famed composer, Stephen Sondheim.

Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two-dozen songs delve into Sondheim's personal life and artistic process. Sondheim works featured are from 19 Sondheim shows including West Side Story, Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion and Into the Woods.

Sondheim on Sondheim is produced by Adrian Storey from StoreyBoard Entertainment, whose recent production credits include Chess, Barnum, Follies and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.