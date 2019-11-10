Red Stitch Presents PLAYlist

PLAYlist is Red Stitch's annual site-specific spectacle of music and new writing. Join the Red Stitch ensemble and an extraordinary line-up of guest artists for a one-night-only celebration at the historic Trades Hall.

In this moving festival of songs, ideas and a touch of magic, PLAYlist invites audiences to explore the Hall, experiencing a different play with a different song and rubbing shoulders with actors and musicians as they move through each space.

From a mermaid couple in crisis to supermarket turf wars; from a million versions of a single conversation to disconcerting visions of the future, unique and fascinating corners of the venue will host brand new original short plays inspired the theme "Think Again."

As an added bonus, Red Stich will also be launching its 2020 Season at 6.30pm, just prior to PlayList, with ticketholders and guests invited to a sneak peak of next year's stellar programme of events.

Experience an extraordinary feast of new writing and music, and support one of Melbourne's favourite theatre companies. All proceeds from the event go towards Red Stitch to help the company maintain their quality of work and increase artist wages for everyone involved in the theatre they create.

Venue: Trades Hall

Date: Saturday 23 November

Time: 7.30pm (Season Launch at 6.30pm)

Tickets: $55 Bookings: (03) 9533 8083 or www.redstitch.net





