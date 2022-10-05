Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ponydog's Immersive Tarot Card Experience TATTLETALES Opens At Melbourne Fringe

Part campfire-style storytelling, and part choose-your-own-adventure, participants draw Tarot cards that influence their tale in unforeseen ways.

Australia - Melbourne News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Ponydog's Immersive Tarot Card Experience TATTLETALES Opens At Melbourne Fringe

Following a critically-acclaimed season at Flight Path Theatre, and huge return season at Sydney Fringe, Ponydog Productions (Hotel Bella Luna) is bringing TattleTales, the immersive tarot storytelling show, to Melbourne for the very first time. See it at Bard's Apothecary from October 7 to 15.

In this brand-new iteration of the popular experience audiences of up to 25 per show will venture underground into a candlelit cavern to meet the enigmatic Storyteller, who will guide them through a 60-minute interactive adventure. No two performances - and no two stories - will be the same.

Part campfire-style storytelling, and part choose-your-own-adventure, participants draw Tarot cards that influence their tale in unforeseen ways - but they can also wield these cards to determine how the story unfolds. Chance and agency collide as the audience collaborate to build a tale together.

"There's magic in storytelling, and I wanted to make something that lets you experience that magic in its most elemental form," said Davey Seagle, founder of Ponydog Productions, "There's a moment in every show where you can feel the audience realise how much power they have over the story, that there's no wrong answers, and it's all play. It's exhilarating."

The show was first performed at Sydney's Flight Path Theatre in late 2021 where it was brilliantly received by critics and audiences alike. The experience is a perfect fun fringe date night, but also one that young adults will love. And no need to worry if you're new to this type of thing - it is introvert friendly.

Creators Davey Seagle and Lachlan Ruffy will both reprise their role as the Storyteller, alternating the role each night.

Producer Aaron Cornelius, Production Designers Phoenix Mae, Alloquois Callaway-Hoilman and Amy Jackson, and Technical Designer Sophie Parker complete the team bringing this magical production to life.

TattleTales - Immersive Candlelit Tarot Card Storytelling

7-15 October, 8:00pm, 9:45pm, and10:30pm
Where: Bard's Apothecary, Shop 7, 24 Crossley St, Melbourne
Suitable For: Ages 12+
Tickets: $28 - $35
Running Time: Approx 60 mins, no interval
Bookings: TattleTales | Melbourne Fringe





More Hot Stories For You


Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023
October 4, 2022

Jim Gaffigan will embark on an all new “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023 including a tour stop in Melbourne’s King Center for the Performing Arts for the FIRST TIME EVER on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
CRUEL INTENTIONS Extends Tour in Melbourne and SydneyCRUEL INTENTIONS Extends Tour in Melbourne and Sydney
October 4, 2022

Following standing ovations across the country and incredible demand Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical will extend its Australian tour, making its Gold Coast premiere, a new season in Sydney's Parramatta and an encore season in Melbourne, kicking off in January 2023.
Bernard Curry, Debra Lawrance, Emily Nkomo, Sarah Morrison, Anthony Harkin Join David Wenham For Australian Premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROLBernard Curry, Debra Lawrance, Emily Nkomo, Sarah Morrison, Anthony Harkin Join David Wenham For Australian Premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 4, 2022

GWB Entertainment has announced the cast for the Australian production of The Old Vic's multi award-winning A Christmas Carol.
THE MILF NEXT DOOR Comes to Melbourne Fringe FestivalTHE MILF NEXT DOOR Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival
October 3, 2022

The MILF Next Door is stand-up comedy and song, created and performed by Marilyn Leder about dating as a newly separated 50 year old Jewish mamma. After sold out performances at 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the show has been updated for Melbourne Fringe Festival.
Jonathan Homsey's TRUTHCLUB Will Play Darebin Arts CentreJonathan Homsey's TRUTHCLUB Will Play Darebin Arts Centre
October 1, 2022

In a nightclub in a (not-so-distant) future, there is only one place to decipher society and get to the truth. Enter TRUTHCLUB, where dance is an antidote to fake news. As part of Melbourne Fringe Festival, Darebin Arts Speakeasy presents TRUTHCLUB from 8 – 10 October at Darebin Arts Centre.