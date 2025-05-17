Photos: BEETLEJUICE in Melbourne, Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production photos have just been released for the Australian premiere of Beetlejuice in Melbourne, starring composer Eddie Perfect as Beetlejuice and Karis Oka as Lydia Deetz. See the photos here!

It’s showtime, folks! BEETLEJUICE is more reckless, more irreverent and, frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Perfect, who was a beloved stage star before shooting to acclaim in the hit series Offspring, said he was overjoyed to not only bring first Broadway smash-hit home, but to have the opportunity to play Beetlejuice himself and perform the songs he wrote for the show.

Photo Credit: Dayna Ransley

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 20% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now!