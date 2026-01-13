Opera for All Concert Will Return For 2026

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BMW Australia, in partnership with Opera Australia - the country's largest performing arts organisation - will return to Fed Square this March for the fourth BMW Opera for All concert. This global initiative brings world-class opera to the public free of charge in cities including Munich, Berlin and London, in collaboration with leading local opera organisations around the world.

The 2026 performance will feature an all-new line-up of four acclaimed opera singers performing some of the most celebrated arias in the repertoire. The evening will be hosted by Greta Bradman AM, award-winning soprano, writer and ABC broadcaster, who will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Adding to the occasion, First Nations opera singer ShauntaiAbdul-Rahman will perform a special Welcome to Country.

BMW Opera for All will take place on Saturday, 14 March, from 6:30 to 8:00pm, offering a spectacular evening of open-air music in the heart of Melbourne. Renowned conductor Brian Castles-Onion will return to lead the performance, with the Australian Girls Choir opening the evening with a 20-minute prelude. As the sun sets over Fed Square, four of Australia's leading opera singers, supported by 20 musicians from Orchestra Victoria, will present an exciting repertoire of operatic favourites.

BMW Opera for All is part of BMW's global commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, supporting arts and culture at both international and local levels.

Commenting on the initiative, Vikram Pawah, CEO, BMW Group Australia said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW is dedicated to investing in people and society in every country where we operate. Music is a powerful way to unite communities, spark joy, and create shared experiences, and BMW Opera for All brings world-class performances to the public, ensuring everyone can enjoy the magic of opera.”

Opera Australia CEO Alex Budd said: “We're delighted to partner with BMW to present an evening of opera that's accessible to all – whether it's an audience member experiencing their first or their 50th aria. As we celebrate 70 years in 2026, our job is the same - to make vibrant, relevant and artistically ambitious work, nurturing the artists who embody our creative spirit, and to welcome audiences to join us to experience this beloved artform at its very best.”