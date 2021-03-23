Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre Presents REFERENCE MATERIAL

Reference Material, a new dance work from choreographer Alisdair Macindoe exploring the process and history of dance making in the age of narcissism, debuts as a part of Darebin Arts Speakeasy season at the Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre.

Sitting somewhere between a lecture, a stand-up show, a guided tour and a dance recital, Reference Material is a chaotic and humorous performance that reflects a world saturated by media technology.

In an effort to salute the historical figures and social icons who have paved the way toward our current privileged performance culture, Reference Material takes on the impossible task of acknowledging and referencing its own cultural context, unashamedly exposing its own creative process in doing so.

Alisdair Macindoe is an Australian dancer, sound designer and choreographer. His experience in these fields has taken his work to many countries worldwide, earning critical acclaim in the media and receiving local and international awards including five Green Room awards, a Helpmann and a New York Bessie award. Alisdair is a recipient of the Peggy Van Praagh and Sidney Myer Fellowships, and a board member of Ausdance Victoria.

Notable collaborations include his work as a dancer for Lucy Guerin, Chunky Move, Antony Hamilton, Stephanie Lake and DanceNorth, and his work as a sound designer for Chunky Move, Antony Hamilton, STOMPIN and DanceNorth. His choreographic work includes commissions for DanceNorth, Lucy Guerin, Next Wave, Performance Space, and STOMPIN.

Reference Material is based on ideas Macindoe began exploring during a commission on the graduating year of dance students at the Victorian College of the Arts in 2017.

Celebrating its 8th birthday in 2021, Darebin Arts Speakeasy presents a creative and challenging contemporary performing arts program by emerging and established artists presented at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre and Darebin Arts Centre. For further information on the February - June season, please visit www.darebinarts.com.au